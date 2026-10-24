Mumbai police link Bishnoi gang funds to Shroff attack
Entertainment
Mumbai police have uncovered a money network linking the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to the shooters behind the recent attack on actor Tiger Shroff.
Investigators found six suspicious bank accounts used to move funds for the hit, with Ankit and Sameer, arrested in Haryana, accused of connecting the gang's associate to those who carried out the shooting.
Crime Branch probes Ankit's role
Police say Ankit spent nearly three weeks in Mumbai helping the shooters plan their moves before heading back to Haryana.
Ankit is also suspected of helping them dodge arrest after the attack.
The Crime Branch is now digging deeper into these financial transactions, hoping to map out everyone involved and understand how this plot came together.