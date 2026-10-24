Mumbai police probe Signal Zangi messages in Shroff attack plot
Entertainment
Mumbai police are digging into messages on Signal and Zangi that suspects allegedly used to plan an attack on Bollywood star Tiger Shroff.
Investigators say Sameer Hasan Khatri set up a meeting between shooter Rehan Ansari and Anil Pandit, kickstarting the plot.
The accused are suspected of practicing with firearms in Chena forest.
Woman detained in Shroff probe
A woman has been detained for questioning as police try to piece together everyone involved.
Teams have also gone to Haryana to track down more evidence, including how the weapons were sourced and whether other celebrities might have been targeted too.
The Crime Branch is working hard to connect all the dots in this case.