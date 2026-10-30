Mumbai police uncover plot behind Shroff firing led by Pandit
Entertainment
Mumbai police have uncovered a detailed plot behind the recent firing at actor Tiger Shroff.
11 accused are now involved in the case, with investigators saying the whole operation was set in motion by wanted Anil Pandit about eight months ago.
The group split up to handle everything from planning to carrying out the attack, showing just how coordinated it was.
Suspects split into 3 teams
The suspects worked in three teams: one did surveillance and pulled off the shooting, another sourced weapons, and a third brought those weapons into Mumbai.
Police are digging through WhatsApp chats and money trails to piece together who did what, and they are still on the hunt for Pandit as they connect all the dots.