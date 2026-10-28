Mumbai premiere of 'Mahabali' retells 'Ramayana' from Hanuman's perspective
Entertainment
Mumbai just saw the premiere of Mahabali, a musical that retells the Ramayana from Hanuman's point of view.
Staged at two major venues, the show blended mythology, music, and eye-catching visuals for an immersive experience.
Director Kulvinder Singh Bakshi included a powerful Hanuman Chalisa performance that really drew audiences in.
Moahan and Babbar anchor fresh 'Mahabali'
Aankiet Moahan starred as Hanuman, with Aarya Babbar as Ravana. The production explored some lesser-known sides of Hanuman, like his link to sindoor, making it both fun and informative.
With Saanand Verma, Pankaj Berry, and Vaidikaa Senjaliya in supporting roles and an original playback score featuring voices such as Kailash Kher and Shaan, Mahabali offered a fresh take on this classic epic for today's audience.