Mumbai: Singer buys bracelet worth ₹5.41L, doesn't pay
Mumbai singer Vipul Chheda, 36, landed in trouble after buying a diamond bracelet worth ₹5.41 lakh from Sai Siddhi Jewellers in April and paying with a check that bounced.
The shop's marketing executive, Rima Mehul Chheda, 32, tried several times to get either the money or the bracelet back but had no luck.
He went off the radar for almost a month
After Rima filed a police complaint, Vipul went off the radar for almost a month before Malad police tracked him down.
During questioning, he admitted to keeping the bracelet.
He's now in police custody for two days.