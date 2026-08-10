Muntashir puzzles over Rahman calling 'Chhaava' propaganda after composing music
Lyricist Manoj Muntashir is puzzled by AR Rahman calling the film Chhaava "propaganda" after composing its music.
In a recent interview, Muntashir pointed out that Rahman knew the script before joining and said, "Okay, so it was a propaganda film, and you didn't want to do it... but after doing the film and calling it a propaganda film, I do not understand this, sorry," he said.
Muntashir rebuts Rahman's religious discrimination claim
Muntashir also pushed back on Rahman's claims of religious discrimination in Bollywood, mentioning figures like Mohd Azharuddin and a Muslim became the President of India as examples of Muslim success.
He suggested Rahman's struggles might be due to recent work or industry relationships rather than bias.
Muntashir added he'd like to talk things out with Rahman directly.