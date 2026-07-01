Muntashir reveals 'Kaun Tujhe' was reworked to a female perspective
Entertainment
Manoj Muntashir just shared that Kaun Tujhe from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was first written as a male solo for Arijit Singh.
Composer Amaal Mallik crafted the tune to match Dhoni's love story, but director Neeraj Pandey and producer Bhushan Kumar felt Dhoni's shy character wouldn't sing a romantic track.
So, they switched things up, keeping the same lyrics but having a female singer perform it to show the story from his girlfriend's perspective.
Muntashir says son inspired famous line
The song's most famous line, "Kaun tujhe yun pyaar karega jaise main karta hoon," was actually inspired by something sweet Muntashir's son said to him.
That simple moment turned into one of Bollywood's most loved romantic lyrics.