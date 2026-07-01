Muntashir reveals 'Kaun Tujhe' was reworked to a female perspective Entertainment Jul 01, 2026

Manoj Muntashir just shared that Kaun Tujhe from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was first written as a male solo for Arijit Singh.

Composer Amaal Mallik crafted the tune to match Dhoni's love story, but director Neeraj Pandey and producer Bhushan Kumar felt Dhoni's shy character wouldn't sing a romantic track.

So, they switched things up, keeping the same lyrics but having a female singer perform it to show the story from his girlfriend's perspective.