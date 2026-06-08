Murmu to confer 65 Padma awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan
The Padma Awards are back for their second ceremony on June 23 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Droupadi Murmu will celebrate 65 achievers who missed out last month.
This year saw 131 Padma Awards approved, with 66 already presented and 65 to be conferred on June 23, recognizing talent across arts, literature, and social service.
Mammootty Madhavan Shah Prasad among winners
Legendary actor Mammootty is set to receive the Padma Bhushan for his huge impact on Indian cinema and his work off-screen.
R Madhavan will be honored with the Padma Shri for his impressive run in movies and TV: more than 1,200 episodes and 75 films!
Other notable winners include comic favorite Satish Shah and Telugu veteran Rajendra Prasad, whose four-decade career and philanthropy have made a real difference.