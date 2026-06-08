Murmu to confer 65 Padma awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Mammootty Madhavan Shah Prasad among winners

Legendary actor Mammootty is set to receive the Padma Bhushan for his huge impact on Indian cinema and his work off-screen.

R Madhavan will be honored with the Padma Shri for his impressive run in movies and TV: more than 1,200 episodes and 75 films!

Other notable winners include comic favorite Satish Shah and Telugu veteran Rajendra Prasad, whose four-decade career and philanthropy have made a real difference.