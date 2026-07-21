Murmu's 'Angen' wins Best Debut at 72nd National Film Awards

Ravi Raj Murmu, a 33-year-old director from Jharkhand's Santhal community, just made history by winning Best Debut Film of a Director at the 72nd National Film Awards for his short film Angen.

At only 12 minutes long, Angen is the first-ever Santhali-language film to win this honor.

The film explores spirituality and how urbanization is changing Indigenous spaces.