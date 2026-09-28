Musgraves pays tribute to Parton at VMAs after video message

Dolly Parton passed away on August 25 after a brief battle with cancer, leaving behind an unmatched legacy of music and generosity.

Musgraves (who once performed with Parton) was also up for Best Country for "Dry Spell" this year.

Tributes have poured in from stars like Miley Cyrus and Jane Fonda, showing just how much Dolly meant to fans and fellow artists alike.