Musgraves pays tribute to Parton at VMAs after video message
Entertainment
At this year's MTV Video Music Awards, Kacey Musgraves delivered a heartfelt tribute to Dolly Parton, performing "I Will Always Love You" right after a sweet video message from the late icon herself.
Host Snoop Dogg summed up the mood, saying, "That's how you honor a legend ... we love you, Dolly."
Parton died August 25, tributes continue
Dolly Parton passed away on August 25 after a brief battle with cancer, leaving behind an unmatched legacy of music and generosity.
Musgraves (who once performed with Parton) was also up for Best Country for "Dry Spell" this year.
Tributes have poured in from stars like Miley Cyrus and Jane Fonda, showing just how much Dolly meant to fans and fellow artists alike.