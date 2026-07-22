Musk down to back $100 million Gibson 'The Odyssey' adaptation
Entertainment
Elon Musk just said he's "down" to back a $100 million adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey, after a fan pitched the idea on X (formerly Twitter) with Mel Gibson as director.
The proposal calls for super-accurate ships and armor, plus actors speaking in ancient Homeric Greek, definitely not your average movie.
Musk plans Grok Imagine 'The Odyssey'
Musk's reply set off plenty of chatter online, especially since it would follow Christopher Nolan's recent Odyssey film starring Matt Damon, which made around $265 million worldwide.
Musk also responded to an AI-generated Odyssey video and revealed plans for his Grok Imagine platform to create a full-length, historically accurate version by year's end, mixing tech and classic storytelling in a pretty unique way.