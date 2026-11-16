Musk shares pie chart, rates 'Saturday Night Live' impression
Elon Musk wasn't too impressed with Saturday Night Live's latest sketch about tech CEOs.
After Jeremy Culhane's take on him aired, Musk rated the impression just "I'd give them maybe 5/10 for me. They need to try harder," and nudged Saturday Night Live to "try harder."
He even shared a pie chart poking fun at how few Saturday Night Live sketches he finds genuinely funny.
Mulaney CIA sketch earns Musk reaction
The episode featured John Mulaney as a quirky CIA agent advising tech moguls on spotting spies, with Culhane also impersonating Musk in another bit.
Musk kept up his playful critiques online, using a facepalm emoji for Mulaney's mispronunciations and giving an "Exactly" to an X user who found the skit too political.
The night also included celebrity appearances for extra laughs.