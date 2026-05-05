'Mustafa Mustafa' comedy directed by Saravanan streams on Aha Tamil
Entertainment
Mustafa Mustafa, a new Tamil comedy about lifelong friendship and unexpected twists, is now available to stream on Aha Tamil.
Directed by Praveen Saravanan, the film stars Sathish, Suresh Ravi, Monica Chonnakotla, and Maanasa Choudhary in pivotal roles as two best friends whose bond faces some wild challenges after a viral video shakes things up.
Vasu lies about friend's wedding video
The story kicks off when Vasu finds all the beer at the wine shop gone (thanks to a group of girls) and ends up telling the girls that his best friend's wedding was canceled because of a scandalous video.