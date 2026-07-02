'Muthassi' Malayalam horror series premieres on ZEE5 July 3
Muthassi, a new Malayalam horror series, drops on ZEE5 this July 3.
Starring Amith Chakalakkal, Akhila Bhargavan, and the legendary KPAC Leela, the show blends supernatural chills with family drama, all set in a village near the Kerala-Karnataka border.
It's written and directed by Nandulal M.S. so expect some fresh storytelling.
Family reunion triggers village curse
The plot centers on Leela (Bhargavan), her husband Rajan (Chakalakkal), and their son Sreekuttan (Orhan Hyder).
Their family reunion quickly turns unsettling when Sreekuttan starts acting strange, forcing them to face an old curse tied to village legends.
If you're into folklore-inspired horror with a twist of family drama, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.
Cinematography Velayudhan editing Mohanan music Sekhara
The technical crew features Prakash Velayudhan on cinematography, Ratheesh Mohanan as editor, and music by Vishnu Sekhara.
Action is choreographed by Brusely Rajesh with costumes from Soorya Sekhar, so expect some solid production values along with those scares.