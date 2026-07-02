'Muthassi' Malayalam horror series premieres on ZEE5 July 3

Family reunion triggers village curse

The plot centers on Leela (Bhargavan), her husband Rajan (Chakalakkal), and their son Sreekuttan (Orhan Hyder).

Their family reunion quickly turns unsettling when Sreekuttan starts acting strange, forcing them to face an old curse tied to village legends.

If you're into folklore-inspired horror with a twist of family drama, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.