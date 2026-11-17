Mysuru to hold memorial for sarod legend Taranath November 21
Mysuru is celebrating the life of sarod legend Pandit Rajeev Taranath with a memorial at Rani Bahadur Auditorium on November 21, 2026.
Organized by his alma mater, the Department of Studies in English, University of Mysore, and the Pandit Rajeev Taranath Memorial Trust, the event honors Taranath's impact on music and literature in both English and Kannada.
Speeches, book launch and tribute performance
Expect heartfelt speeches from well-known figures like Dr. Vijaya and Abdul Rasheed, plus a special book launch: Dr. Vijaya's memoir After the Fire: The Story of My Life, translated by Krishna Manavalli.
To top it off, M.D. Pallavi and her group will perform live music as a tribute to Taranath's artistic legacy.