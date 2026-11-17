Mysuru is celebrating the life of sarod legend Pandit Rajeev Taranath with a memorial at Rani Bahadur Auditorium on November 21, 2026.

Organized by his alma mater, the Department of Studies in English, University of Mysore, and the Pandit Rajeev Taranath Memorial Trust, the event honors Taranath's impact on music and literature in both English and Kannada.