'Naagin 7' extended to over 48 episodes ends June 7
Entertainment
Naagin 7 is wrapping up on June 7, 2026, right on producer Ekta Kapoor's birthday.
The season was supposed to be just 30 episodes, but thanks to the channel's request, it got stretched to over 48.
Kapoor shared the news on Instagram, saying the extension happened because of the channel's request.
Fans divided, Kapoor hints annual 'Naagin'
Reactions from fans are all over the place: some are bummed about the finale, while others appreciate Kapoor's openness about why it lasted longer.
There's buzz about a possible new season next year, especially since Kapoor hinted future Naagin seasons might be shorter and return annually.