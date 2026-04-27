'Naagin 7' extended to over 48 episodes ends June 7 Entertainment Apr 27, 2026

Naagin 7 is wrapping up on June 7, 2026, right on producer Ekta Kapoor's birthday.

The season was supposed to be just 30 episodes, but thanks to the channel's request, it got stretched to over 48.

Kapoor shared the news on Instagram, saying the extension happened because of the channel's request.