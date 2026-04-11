'Naangal' directed by Prakash streams on SunNXT about abusive parenting
Entertainment
Naangal, a Tamil drama directed by Avinash Prakash, is now streaming on SunNXT.
The story follows three brothers, Karthik, Dhruv, and Gautham, growing up in Ooty under their father's strict and controlling rules.
The film explores how they deal with harsh family expectations and abusive parenting.
If you're curious about real-life struggles in families, this one might hit home.
You'll need a SunNXT subscription to watch.
'Naangal' scored positive reviews 8.4 IMDb
The film stars Mithun, Abdul Rafe, Nithin Dinesh, and Rithik Mohan, with support from Prarthana Srikaanth and John Edathattil.
Ved Shankar Sugavanam composed the music.
After its theater release last April, Naangal scored positive reviews and holds an impressive 8.4/10 rating on IMDb.