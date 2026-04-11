'Naangal' directed by Prakash streams on SunNXT about abusive parenting Entertainment Apr 11, 2026

Naangal, a Tamil drama directed by Avinash Prakash, is now streaming on SunNXT.

The story follows three brothers, Karthik, Dhruv, and Gautham, growing up in Ooty under their father's strict and controlling rules.

The film explores how they deal with harsh family expectations and abusive parenting.

If you're curious about real-life struggles in families, this one might hit home.

You'll need a SunNXT subscription to watch.