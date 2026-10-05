Nadagouda's debut '418' trailer out, releases October 23, 2026

418 centers on 18-year-old Vivek and his run-ins with strange happenings inside VIMS, especially around the mysterious Room No. 418.

The trailer hints at psychological twists turning into full-on supernatural chills. With standout visuals from Dinesh Divakar and an intense score by Venky GG, the suspense feels real.

Chaithra Achar leads as Devika (possibly holding the key to it all), supported by Preethi Pagadala and Shashank Patil.

The film will be available in five languages across India.