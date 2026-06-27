'Nader Nimai' premieres June 29 chronicling Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu's life

Basu Maity Debnath play Nimai

Three actors, Ranit Basu, Arian Pratim Maity, and Safalya Debnath, take turns playing Nimai as he grows up.

The cast also features Bodhisattwa Majumdar, Adrian Sarkar, and Sourit Banerjee.

Directed by Sushanta Basu and based on research by Geeta Biswas, the show promises an authentic feel with its screenplay by Writam Ghoshal and Sayan Chowdhury and dialogues by Sayan Chowdhury and Anjan Chakraborty.