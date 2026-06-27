'Nader Nimai' premieres June 29 chronicling Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu's life
Entertainment
Heads up, Bengali TV fans! The new serial Nader Nimai drops on June 29, bringing the story of Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu to life.
You'll follow his journey from a playful kid in 15th-century Nabadwip to a legendary saint and reformer, exploring his family roots, spiritual quest, and the challenges he faced in old Bengal.
Basu Maity Debnath play Nimai
Three actors, Ranit Basu, Arian Pratim Maity, and Safalya Debnath, take turns playing Nimai as he grows up.
The cast also features Bodhisattwa Majumdar, Adrian Sarkar, and Sourit Banerjee.
Directed by Sushanta Basu and based on research by Geeta Biswas, the show promises an authentic feel with its screenplay by Writam Ghoshal and Sayan Chowdhury and dialogues by Sayan Chowdhury and Anjan Chakraborty.