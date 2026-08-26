Nader sisters launch 'It's Midnight Somewhere' inspired by 'Practical Magic'
Entertainment
Brooks Nader and her sister Grace Ann are starring in a new social media series, It's Midnight Somewhere, inspired by the 1998 film Practical Magic.
The show kicks off with the sisters celebrating a move-in with midnight margaritas, just like the movie's famous kitchen scene, thanks to a partnership with Astral Tequila.
Nader sister describes sibling roles
Grace Ann shared that their on-screen dynamic mirrors real life: she's the responsible one, while Brooks brings the fun.
Growing up in Louisiana with three other strong-willed, passionate sisters meant plenty of playful spells and support through tough times.
The series also sets the stage for Practical Magic 2 (coming September 11), and fans can catch more sibling moments this winter in Season 2 of Love Thy Nader.