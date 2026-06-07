Nag Ashwin finally shares update on 'Kalki' sequel
What's the story
Director Nag Ashwin has confirmed that the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD is in full swing. Speaking to Aakashavaani, he revealed that preparations for the next phase of production are currently underway. "Kalki 2 has already begun. We are making preparations to continue shooting from next month and complete it at a rapid pace," he said.
Release date
'Kalki 2' reportedly set for December 2027 release
According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Kalki 2 is set to release in theaters in December 2027. The shooting is expected to conclude by April next year. A source said, "Makers of Kalki 2 are planning an extensive post-production process, given the heavy visual effects and world-building required for the futuristic spectacle."
Action sequences
What to expect from 'Kalki 2'
While the plot details remain under wraps, the sequel is expected to delve deeper into the mythology and emotional conflicts introduced in the first film. The battle against Supreme Yaskin, played by Kamal Haasan, will likely take center stage. The source further shared, "Kalki 2 team is planning large-scale action sequences with Prabhas, and the groundwork for the same has already begun."
Star cast
Amitabh Bachchan, Haasan's reunion
Kalki 2 will also see the reunion of Amitabh Bachchan and Haasan, making it a treat for cinema lovers. The two legends were last seen together in the 1985 cult action drama Geraftaar, which also featured Rajinikanth. Their face-off in the Kalki universe is sure to delight fans.
Visual effects
Everything to know about upcoming film
The film is written and directed by Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. With Prabhas leading the saga and Sai Pallavi joining this chapter, Kalki 2 is already one of the most awaited Indian films of 2027. Pallavi is rumored to have replaced Deepika Padukone, who essayed SUM-80 alias Sumathi in the first part.