Nag Ashwin finally shares update on 'Kalki' sequel

Action sequences

What to expect from 'Kalki 2'

While the plot details remain under wraps, the sequel is expected to delve deeper into the mythology and emotional conflicts introduced in the first film. The battle against Supreme Yaskin, played by Kamal Haasan, will likely take center stage. The source further shared, "Kalki 2 team is planning large-scale action sequences with Prabhas, and the groundwork for the same has already begun."