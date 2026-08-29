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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'King100': See explosive 1st glimpse of Nagarjuna's 100th film
'King100': See explosive 1st glimpse of Nagarjuna's 100th film

'King100': See explosive 1st glimpse of Nagarjuna's 100th film

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 29, 2026
01:57 pm
What's the story

The much-anticipated 100th film of actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has been officially titled King100. The announcement was made on Saturday, coinciding with the star's 67th birthday. Along with the title reveal, a first glimpse of the film was also unveiled. The movie is set to hit theaters on December 24, 2026.

Film's theme

Teaser promises action-packed saga

The first glimpse, which runs for more than a minute and a half, gives us insight into the film's central theme.

Nagarjuna's character seems to explore the relationship between wealth and identity.

In the clip, he says, "There are two types of people in this world. Those who have money and those who don't."

The glimpse ends with the title reveal and a message that reads "Long Live The King," confirming its theatrical release on December 24, 2026.

Twitter Post

See first look here

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Director's debut

Meet the technical team

King100 is directed by R.A. Karthik, who is making his Telugu directorial debut with this film.

The project also stars Tabu, reuniting with Nagarjuna after their previous collaborations in Ninne Pelladata and Aavida Maa Aavide.

Sushmita Bhatt and Vijayendra play key roles.

The project features music by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Raja Mahadhevan, while Sathees Kumar N is the production designer.

Navin Nooli is the editor.

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