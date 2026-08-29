'King100': See explosive 1st glimpse of Nagarjuna's 100th film
What's the story
The much-anticipated 100th film of actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has been officially titled King100. The announcement was made on Saturday, coinciding with the star's 67th birthday. Along with the title reveal, a first glimpse of the film was also unveiled. The movie is set to hit theaters on December 24, 2026.
Film's theme
Teaser promises action-packed saga
The first glimpse, which runs for more than a minute and a half, gives us insight into the film's central theme.
Nagarjuna's character seems to explore the relationship between wealth and identity.
In the clip, he says, "There are two types of people in this world. Those who have money and those who don't."
The glimpse ends with the title reveal and a message that reads "Long Live The King," confirming its theatrical release on December 24, 2026.
Twitter Post
See first look here
LONG LIVE THE KING 👑❤️#KING100 Birthday Glimpse OUT NOW 🤩🤩— Annapurna Studios (@AnnapurnaStdios) August 29, 2026
▶️https://t.co/VtGabd4yn8#LongLiveTheKing#HBDKingNagarjunapic.twitter.com/LICsEzNbNU
Director's debut
Meet the technical team
King100 is directed by R.A. Karthik, who is making his Telugu directorial debut with this film.
The project also stars Tabu, reuniting with Nagarjuna after their previous collaborations in Ninne Pelladata and Aavida Maa Aavide.
Sushmita Bhatt and Vijayendra play key roles.
The project features music by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Raja Mahadhevan, while Sathees Kumar N is the production designer.
Navin Nooli is the editor.