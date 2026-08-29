'King100': See explosive 1st glimpse of Nagarjuna's 100th film

The first glimpse, which runs for more than a minute and a half, gives us insight into the film's central theme.

Nagarjuna's character seems to explore the relationship between wealth and identity.

In the clip, he says, "There are two types of people in this world. Those who have money and those who don't."

The glimpse ends with the title reveal and a message that reads "Long Live The King," confirming its theatrical release on December 24, 2026.