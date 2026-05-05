Nair dies after car-truck crash in Pathanamthitta following heart attack Entertainment May 05, 2026

Malayalam film actor Santhosh Nair, 65, passed away after the car he was traveling in collided with a truck in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district.

He was injured along with his wife and the truck driver and while being treated at the hospital, he suffered a heart attack and didn't make it.