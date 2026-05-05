Nair dies after car-truck crash in Pathanamthitta following heart attack
Entertainment
Malayalam film actor Santhosh Nair, 65, passed away after the car he was traveling in collided with a truck in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district.
He was injured along with his wife and the truck driver and while being treated at the hospital, he suffered a heart attack and didn't make it.
Nair's 'Mohiniyattam' on Netflix May 8
Nair, who started his acting journey in 1982 with Ithu Njangalude Katha, appeared in over 100 movies, playing everything from lead roles to villains to comic characters.
His last film, Mohiniyattam, is still running in theaters and drops on Netflix May 8. The movie also stars Saiju Kurup and Suraj Venjaramoodu.