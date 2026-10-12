Nair hints 'Dupahiya' seasons 3 and 4 after positive response
Entertainment
Looks like Dupahiya fans have something to look forward to: director Sonam Nair just hinted that Seasons three and four could be on the way.
She shared that the positive response from viewers has given the makers greater confidence, saying, "We hope so," and "One hundred per cent."
'Dupahiya' Season Two explores new stories
Nair mentioned the team feels more confident thanks to the show's success and better understanding of what viewers want.
Season two features returning stars Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane, plus new addition Dinesh Lal Yadav (aka Nirahua).
Set in Dhadakpur village, Dupahiya keeps its signature style while exploring new stories that keep fans hooked.