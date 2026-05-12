Nair's 'Amri' stars Sivaraman tracing Sher-Gil's Hungary France India journey
Entertainment
Mira Nair is bringing the story of legendary artist Amrita Sher-Gil to the big screen with her new film, Amri.
Anjali Sivaraman takes on the lead role, tracing Sher-Gil's bold journey across Hungary, France, and India as she broke artistic boundaries in the early 20th century.
Chopra Jonas executive produces 'Amri'
The film features Jaideep Ahlawat as Amrita's father and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Madame Azurie (she's also executive producer), alongside Emily Watson, Jim Sarbh, and more.
Co-written by Nair and Clara Royer, Amri is currently in production in India and Hungary.
Major exhibitions of Sher-Gil's work are planned for 2027 in Paris, Los Angeles, Doha, and New Delhi, so her art is about to go seriously global.