Nair's 'Amri' stars Sivaraman tracing Sher-Gil's Hungary France India journey

Chopra Jonas executive produces 'Amri'

The film features Jaideep Ahlawat as Amrita's father and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Madame Azurie (she's also executive producer), alongside Emily Watson, Jim Sarbh, and more.

Co-written by Nair and Clara Royer, Amri is currently in production in India and Hungary.

Major exhibitions of Sher-Gil's work are planned for 2027 in Paris, Los Angeles, Doha, and New Delhi, so her art is about to go seriously global.