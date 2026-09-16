Nakamura Yuri dies at 44; secretly battled cancer for years
What's the story
Nakamura Yuri, a renowned Japanese-Korean actor known for her roles in Netflix's Romantics Anonymous (2025) and Pacchigi! Love & Peace (2007), passed away on September 1. She was 44. Her agency Alpha Agency confirmed the news recently, revealing that she was battling cancer privately for around 13 years. Born Yuri Sei in Neyagawa, Osaka, she was of mixed heritage with a third-generation Zainichi Korean father and a mother who held both South Korean and Japanese citizenships.
Career path
Began career in music before turning to acting
Nakamura's journey to acting was not straightforward. She initially pursued a career in music, passing a singing audition for the popular talent search program Asayan in 1996.
This led her to form the music duo YuriMari with friend Mari Izawa, which debuted in 1998 but disbanded a year later.
Thereafter, she focused on acting and built an impressive filmography through the 2000s and 2010s.
Filmography highlights
Notable works in films and dramas
Nakamura's most celebrated early role came in Pacchigi! Love & Peace (2007), where she played Kyonja, an aspiring actor living as a Zainichi Korean in Japan.
This performance earned her the Zenkoku Eiren Award for Best Actress and the Newcomer Award at the 3rd Osaka Cinema Festival.
She later appeared in Kore-eda Hirokazu's After the Storm (2016), Fukushima 50 (2020), Ishikawa Kei's Arc (2021), and Netflix drama Beyond Goodbye (2024).
Health struggle
She had kept her illness a secret for years
Despite her success, much of Nakamura's work was overshadowed by a serious illness that she chose to keep hidden.
Alpha Agency revealed in its statement that she had been diagnosed with rectal cancer 13 years ago.
The agency stated, "We should not tell people at work the name of the disease, as it would cause them unnecessary worry."
She went into remission but was re-diagnosed in January 2025 with metastatic progression (when cancer cells spread to other tissues).
Final moments
Agency revealed that she remained positive
In August 2026, Nakamura was told she had only a short time to live due to another bowel obstruction.
The agency revealed that she faced this news with composure, "maintaining a beautiful and gentle smile throughout her final moments with her family and loved ones."
Despite the illness, her 30s and 40s were filled with "wonderful encounters, happiness, and fulfilling moments," as per Alpha Agency.