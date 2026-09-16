Nakamura Yuri dies at 44; secretly battled cancer for years

Nakamura's journey to acting was not straightforward. She initially pursued a career in music, passing a singing audition for the popular talent search program Asayan in 1996.

This led her to form the music duo YuriMari with friend Mari Izawa, which debuted in 1998 but disbanded a year later.

Thereafter, she focused on acting and built an impressive filmography through the 2000s and 2010s.