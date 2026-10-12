'Nakhrewaalii' romcom starring Duggal and Srivastava hits theaters October 30
Entertainment
Mark your calendars: Nakhrewaalii, a fresh romantic comedy starring newcomers Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava, is landing in theaters on October 30.
Directed by Rahul Shanklya and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film takes a playful look at love and gender roles for today's world.
Its quirky poster carries the tagline "Kabhi Kabhi Pyaar Mein Majnu Ko Bhi Laila Banna Padta Hai" and sets the tone for something different.
'Nakhrewaalii' spotlights women's safety with humor
Billed as a "Womantic Comedy," Nakhrewaalii uses humor to spark conversations about women's safety and challenge deep-rooted societal norms.
The creators want to keep things fun while also making you think about gender equality, so expect laughs with some real talk mixed in.