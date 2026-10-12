'Nakhrewaalii' romcom starring Duggal and Srivastava hits theaters October 30

Mark your calendars: Nakhrewaalii, a fresh romantic comedy starring newcomers Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava, is landing in theaters on October 30.

Directed by Rahul Shanklya and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film takes a playful look at love and gender roles for today's world.

Its quirky poster carries the tagline "Kabhi Kabhi Pyaar Mein Majnu Ko Bhi Laila Banna Padta Hai" and sets the tone for something different.