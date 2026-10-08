Did you know Nana Patekar was an award-winning shooter?
What's the story
Nana Patekar, the multi-National Award-winning actor who passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 75, was also a professional shooter. He participated in rifle shooting competitions at both state and national levels for decades. His expertise in this field earned him the title of a "renowned shot." Interestingly, Patekar only started practicing with a rifle in his 40s!
Late start
How did he get into shooting?
Patekar's foray into shooting was a late one. He used to be invited as the chief guest at various prize distribution ceremonies of shooting competitions and then decided to try his hand at it.
Speaking to Times of India in 2011, he recalled, "I used to be the chief guest in all the prize distribution ceremonies of shooting competitions." "I tried my hand at a lot of guns, and my aim improved."
Career start
His training and competitions
Patekar's competitive shooting career began around 2001 when he was 49 years old.
He participated in the 50m rifle prone and 300m big-bore events, training at ranges like Balewadi in Pune and Mhow in Madhya Pradesh.
His experience from training with the Indian Army for his 1991 film Prahaar helped him excel in this sport. This experience also helped the veteran star serve during the Kargil War as part of the Quick Response Team!
Achievements
National Championships and 'renowned shot' title
In 2004, Patekar won a silver medal in the 300m big-bore event at the 48th National Shooting Championships.
Three years later, he bagged a team bronze with Maharashtra.
His performance in 2007 earned him the title of "renowned shot," which allowed him to import a rifle duty-free.
"Let me get this new rifle, I can assure you I will shoot 590 points out of 600," he had said back then.
Ongoing passion
He continued to shoot into his 60s, even after that
Patekar didn't stop at just winning medals. He continued to participate in National and State-level shooting events into his 60s.
Even after that, he would shoot recreationally, practicing at various ranges across the country.
The actor was known to carry his equipment with him on outdoor shoots whenever he found a range nearby.
Patekar also advocated for better monetary honors for competitive shooters, noting the young athletes needed the financial boost to carry on in this field.