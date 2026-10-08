Nana Patekar's Kargil War heroics: When actor served on frontlines

In 1999, when the Kargil War was at its peak, Patekar, a two-time National Award winner by then, took a break from his acting career to protect his nation.

He sought special permission from then-Defense Minister George Fernandes to join the troops in battle.

Speaking on Kaun Banega Crorepati earlier this year, he narrated how he had trained for three years with the Maratha Light Infantry while writing his film Prahaar.