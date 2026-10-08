Nana Patekar's Kargil War heroics: When actor served on frontlines
What's the story
The sudden demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar at 75 has left the film industry in shock. The three-time National Award winner, known for his powerful performances and philanthropic work, passed away due to a cardiac arrest at his Goa residence on Thursday morning. However, let's revisit Patekar's love for the Indian Army, as he actually served on the frontlines during the Kargil War in 1999!
Unconventional request
He took a break from films
In 1999, when the Kargil War was at its peak, Patekar, a two-time National Award winner by then, took a break from his acting career to protect his nation.
He sought special permission from then-Defense Minister George Fernandes to join the troops in battle.
Speaking on Kaun Banega Crorepati earlier this year, he narrated how he had trained for three years with the Maratha Light Infantry while writing his film Prahaar.
Training details
'Even he said it is impossible...'
When the Kargil War broke out, Patekar contacted senior officers from his division, asking to join the frontline.
His request was initially denied because only the defense minister could approve it.
"I knew our Defense Minister George Fernandes ji, so I called him," he recalled on KBC.
"Even he said it is impossible...After learning of my experience with the Maratha Light Infantry, he asked me, 'When do you want to go?'"
Transformation
Lost 20kg due to harsh conditions
Patekar spent over two weeks near the Line of Control in August 1999, aiding soldiers and working in a base hospital for a few days.
He was part of the Quick Response Team during his time there.
The actor recalled losing 20kg due to the harsh conditions, saying, "I was 76kg when I reached Srinagar. By the time I came back, I was 56kg."
After his service ended, Patekar returned to movies but also focused on philanthropy.