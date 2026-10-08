'Eetha,' 'Shakti Shalini': Nana Patekar's 5 upcoming films  

Shakti Shalini, helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is a part of Maddock Films's horror-comedy universe. The movie also stars Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa.

The story revolves around Shakti, an ordinary woman who becomes the protector of Shalini, a vengeful spirit who returns after being betrayed and killed.

Patekar's character details have largely been kept under wraps, but he joined the film's Mumbai schedule in May 2026.