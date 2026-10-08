'Eetha,' 'Shakti Shalini': Nana Patekar's 5 upcoming films
What's the story
The sudden demise of actor Nana Patekar on Thursday at the age of 75 has left the movie industry in shock. However, audiences can still look forward to watching him in several upcoming projects. From horror-comedy and biographical drama to a festival film and romantic comedy, Patekar had a diverse slate of films lined up. Here's a look at five such projects that are yet to be released or premiered.
Film 1
'Shakti Shalini'
Shakti Shalini, helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is a part of Maddock Films's horror-comedy universe. The movie also stars Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa.
The story revolves around Shakti, an ordinary woman who becomes the protector of Shalini, a vengeful spirit who returns after being betrayed and killed.
Patekar's character details have largely been kept under wraps, but he joined the film's Mumbai schedule in May 2026.
Film 2
'Eetha'
Patekar will also feature in Eetha, a biographical drama directed by Laxman Utekar.
The film is inspired by the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra's most celebrated Tamasha and Lavani performers.
Shraddha Kapoor leads the cast, with Randeep Hooda, Anant Joshi, and Patekar also on board.
The movie traces Vithabai's journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of Maharashtra's most respected folk theater artists.
Eetha is scheduled to hit theaters on December 4, 2026.
Film 3
'The Confession of Mary'
Another project featuring Patekar is The Confession of Mary, helmed by National Award-winning director Ananth Narayan Mahadevan.
The film is based on the 1966 murder of Mariyakkutty, a Catholic woman.
Her death led to a priest being accused and sentenced to death, though he was later acquitted and released.
The film also stars Adil Hussain, Ashish Vidyarthi, Gautam Rode, Joy Sengupta, Neha Mahajan, and Pankhuri Awasthi.
It will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Film 4
'Kuku Ki Kundali'
Patekar is playing a role in Kuku Ki Kundali, directed by Sharan Sharma, too.
The movie features Bhuvan Bam and Wamiqa Gabbi alongside him.
The plot centers on a romance that gets complicated after a horoscope creates friction between the couple and their families.
An official release date for the film has not yet been announced.
Film 5
'Vedanta'
Patekar will appear in Vedanta, directed by Rajeshwar Pandey Raaj, as well. The movie stars Sandeepa Dhar, Vikrant Massey, and Mukesh Tiwari alongside him.
Details about the movie's plot and release plans remain limited at this stage.
Meanwhile, Patekar died after suffering a cardiac attack.