Nandamuri recovering after successful knee surgery for 'NBK111' injury
Entertainment
Telugu star and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna is on the mend after a successful knee surgery.
He got hurt filming an action scene for his upcoming movie (currently called NBK111), tearing his left quadriceps tendon and damaging nearby tissues.
Doctors in Hyderabad acted quickly, recommending immediate surgery, which went smoothly.
Nandamuri stable after complication free surgery
The more than three-hour procedure was complication-free, and Balakrishna is now stable under medical care before starting his recovery.
NBK111, directed by Gopichand Malineni, also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Sanjay Dutt.
Once he's back on his feet, Balakrishna is set to team up with Devera director Koratala Siva for another project.