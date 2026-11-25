Nandi's 'Bhogi' delayed to November 27 by censor board
Director Sampath Nandi's new film Bhogi has hit a snag with the censor board, which delayed its release over concerns about violent scenes.
The movie was supposed to come out on November 13 but is now set for November 27.
Even with promo plans thrown off, Nandi says he won't compromise on the story and feels the intense moments are essential.
'Bhogi' based on Nandi's childhood incident
Bhogi is based on a real incident from Nandi's childhood involving superstition in a village, and the film is set in the 1960s.
The team spent nearly six to seven months building an authentic set across 15 acres to capture that era.
Lead actor Sharwanand took on a rugged look for his role, while Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi round out the cast.
Despite all the hurdles, Nandi remains confident that every part of Bhogi, violence included, serves its story.