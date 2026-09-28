Nani and Odela blame editing for 'The Paradise' objectification

Odela shared that calling Subbalakshmi a "single shot actress" was never meant to objectify her: it was supposed to show her family's tough situation after her father left.

The line also reflected her mother's real hopes and disappointments for her daughter.

Nani admitted that while the script had depth, editing ended up shifting how people saw Subbalakshmi's character.

The film, released in theaters on September 24, got mixed reviews partly because these story details didn't fully come through on screen.