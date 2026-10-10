Nani unveils funky 'Bloody Romeo' hairstyle hinting stylish upbeat tone
Entertainment
Nani just dropped a promo video showing off his funky new hairstyle for Bloody Romeo, his next action-comedy with OG fame Sujeeth.
This marks a big switch from his rugged vibe in The Paradise, and the fresh look hints at the film's stylish, upbeat tone.
'Bloody Romeo' Nani in dual roles
In Bloody Romeo, Nani will play both a chef and an outlaw, so double the fun!
The movie promises slick action (nothing too over-the-top) and is being produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment with music by Praveen Veyra.
Filming is expected to begin in London this October.
While the full cast isn't out yet, there's buzz around Preity Mukundhan and Prithviraj Sukumaran joining in.
Look out for its release in summer 2027!