Nani's 'The Paradise' gets release date; set dubbed 'Baahubali of slums'
Nani's next big film, The Paradise, is arriving in theaters on March 26, 2026.
Directed by Srikanth Odela and releasing in eight languages (including Hindi and Telugu), the movie stands out for its massive 30-acre slum set built near Hyderabad.
The story follows a character's tough climb from poverty to power—set against this ambitious backdrop.
Set, music, and more
Dubbed the "Baahubali of Slums," the huge set features a dramatic arch that captures the film's gritty vibe and Odela's signature style (he also directed Dasara).
Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise promises big visuals and attention to detail. Plus, Anirudh Ravichander is handling music duties with vocals from both him and Arjun Chandy—the soundtrack aims to match the film's epic scale.
This one looks like a milestone for Indian cinema fans who love grand stories with heart.