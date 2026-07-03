Nara Smith reveals 2-year-old daughter Whimsy is diagnosed with cancer
Nara Smith, a popular influencer, has opened up about her two-year-old daughter Whimsy being diagnosed with cancer.
The news came after Whimsy's pediatrician noticed something concerning, leading to tests that showed the cancer had already spread and required immediate chemotherapy.
Smith posts Instagram reel, receives support
Smith shared the experience in an emotional Instagram reel, saying it's been tough but that supportive messages have helped her family feel less alone.
She's balancing Whimsy's treatment with caring for her other kids, Rumble Honey (five), Slim Easy (four), and baby Fawnie Golden and admits it's "really challenging."
Fellow creators and celebrities like Abbie Herbert and Heidi Klum have reached out with encouragement as Smith stays focused on her family during this difficult time.