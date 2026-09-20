Narayanasamy eldest daughter of Ganesan dies in Chennai aged 71
Entertainment
Shanthi Narayanasamy, eldest daughter of iconic Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan, has died in Chennai at age 71 due to health complications after being unwell for several days.
As the firstborn in the family, she was closely involved in carrying forward her father's cinematic legacy.
Produced 'Thangapathakkam' as industry mourns
Shanthi produced films like Thangapathakkam (1974) with Sivaji Productions and was respected in Tamil cinema circles.
Her passing brought together film industry veterans and political figures: Nadigar Sangam president Nassar, veteran actor Sivakumar, and director P Vasu were among those who paid their respects at her home.