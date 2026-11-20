The center is famous for its iconic sculpture of Jatayu, a legendary vulture from the Ramayana, crafted by Rajiv Anchal.

The artwork captures the dramatic moment after Jatayu tried to rescue Sita from Ravana, making it a must-see spot for fans of mythology and art.

With its recent popularity boost, there are even plans to showcase this iconic sculpture at the Delhi Biennale, something PM Modi has been briefed on too.