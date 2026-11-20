Narendra Modi expected at Jatayu Earth Centre after 'Ramayan' buzz
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to check out the Jatayu Earth Centre in Kerala, which has been buzzing with visitors after Bollywood's Ramayan hit theaters.
Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi shared that Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will stop by before Modi's visit.
Jatayu sculpture eyed for Delhi Biennale
The center is famous for its iconic sculpture of Jatayu, a legendary vulture from the Ramayana, crafted by Rajiv Anchal.
The artwork captures the dramatic moment after Jatayu tried to rescue Sita from Ravana, making it a must-see spot for fans of mythology and art.
With its recent popularity boost, there are even plans to showcase this iconic sculpture at the Delhi Biennale, something PM Modi has been briefed on too.