'Nari Nari Naduma Murari' OTT release date announced
"Nari Nari Naduma Murari," a Telugu rom-com starring Sharwanand, lands on Amazon Prime Video February 4 after its Sankranti theatrical release.
The story follows Gautham, an architect juggling a secret marriage with Diya (Samyuktha) while dating Nithya (Sakshi Vaidya).
Where to watch the film and cast details
You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video starting February 4.
The film features a fun ensemble cast including Naresh, Sudharshan, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Srikanth Iyengar, and a cameo by Sree Vishnu.
What did the critics think?
Reviews are mixed—critics liked the comedy and performances (especially Sharwanand's timing and Naresh's role), but found the plot predictable and songs forgettable.
Individual critics' ratings varied.