Naseeruddin Shah backs Jantar Mantar protesters, criticizes Bollywood silence
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has come out in support of students protesting at Jantar Mantar for education reforms, urging them to "keep fighting" and saying, "Many people sympathize with you."
He condemned violence against protesters and criticized Bollywood's silence on the issue, remarking that self-interest is holding the industry back.
Students march to Parliament
The movement was initiated by the Cockroach Janata Party and gained momentum after educator and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike (now in its 25th day) with students demanding exam reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities.
Some celebrities such as Ratna Pathak Shah, Sonu Sood, and Shabana Azmi have publicly supported the students.
The protests escalated on July 20 as students marched to Parliament asking for immediate action.