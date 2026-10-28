Why Naseeruddin Shah called himself 'Dimagi Naxal' amid Jamia protests
What's the story
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has backed the ongoing protests at Jamia Millia Islamia University. The protests are being held by students demanding the reinstatement of the student union elections, which were dissolved in 2006. In a video posted on Facebook, Shah called himself a "Dimagi Naxal," echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech.
Government critique
Shah takes a dig at the NDA government
Shah, a vocal critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took a dig at the NDA government in his video.
He said, "I say with pride, I am a Dimagi Naxal."
"Apart from Dimagi Naxal, I don't know what other titles the chowkidar has given to people like me - anti-national, tukde-tukde gang and whatnot."
"If there is any tukde-tukde gang in this country, then it is this illegitimate government."
Government's actions
'First Jawaharlal Nehru University, then Satyajit Ray Film Institute...'
Shah also questioned the government's actions, asking, "What else will you do? How much more will you do to break the courage of the youth of our country, to destroy educational institutions and to put our democracy in danger?"
He added that the government has surrounded itself with a "platoon of foolish and dishonest people."
"First Jawaharlal Nehru University, then Satyajit Ray Film Institute, and now the oppression being inflicted on students in Jamia Millia will be remembered."
Past remarks
'The BJP, the bloody jhooti party...'
This video comes days after Shah slammed the BJP government over student protests at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute.
In a video on Instagram, he said, "The BJP, the bloody jhooti party, after its manipulative victory in the Bengal elections, now seems all out for revenge on anyone who does not subscribe to their beliefs and their policies."
Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen in Main Vaapas Aaunga.