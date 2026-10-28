Why Naseeruddin Shah called himself 'Dimagi Naxal' amid Jamia protests

Shah, a vocal critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took a dig at the NDA government in his video.

He said, "I say with pride, I am a Dimagi Naxal."

"Apart from Dimagi Naxal, I don't know what other titles the chowkidar has given to people like me - anti-national, tukde-tukde gang and whatnot."

"If there is any tukde-tukde gang in this country, then it is this illegitimate government."