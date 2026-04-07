National Film Award buzz for Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2' after praise Entertainment Apr 07, 2026

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 isn't just a box office smash: it's getting serious love from moviegoers and celebrities alike.

With shoutouts from Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and even Rajinikanth, the film's reputation keeps growing.

Now, people are wondering if Dhar will take home a National Film Award.

Even Raj Zutshi's niece chimed in, saying this sequel outdid the original and that Dhar really deserves top honors.