National Film Award buzz for Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2' after praise
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 isn't just a box office smash: it's getting serious love from moviegoers and celebrities alike.
With shoutouts from Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and even Rajinikanth, the film's reputation keeps growing.
Now, people are wondering if Dhar will take home a National Film Award.
Even Raj Zutshi's niece chimed in, saying this sequel outdid the original and that Dhar really deserves top honors.
'Dhurandhar 2' crosses ₹1,000 cr
Packed with stars like Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Ranveer Singh (who apparently stands out and delivered an outstanding performance, according to Kohli), Dhurandhar 2 has already crossed ₹1,000 crore at the Indian box office.
Sharma praised its gripping story and Dhar's confident direction.
No wonder everyone's talking about it.