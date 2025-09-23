Next Article
National Film Awards 2025: Live updates from the grand ceremony
Entertainment
The 71st National Film Awards are being held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi after a pandemic delay.
The celebration kicks off at 4pm with live coverage starting an hour earlier on DD News and YouTube—so you can catch all the big moments as they happen.
Winners of major awards so far
This year, Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey share Best Actor, while Rani Mukerji wins Best Actress.
"12th Fail" grabbed Best Feature Film, with regional wins for "The Ray of Hope" (Kannada) and "Bhagavanth Kesari" (Telugu).
Lifetime achievement awards go to Karan Johar and Mohanlal for their lasting impact on Indian cinema.