'They Call Him OG' release date, plot, cast, trailer

Other details: OTT platforms, language versions

Telugu and Hindi versions will screen in North America as planned, though the Tamil version is off the table there due to "unavoidable content delays," according to distributor Prathyangira Cinemas.

After its theatrical run, OG heads to Netflix for streaming and Star Maa for TV.

Expect a cinematic experience with Dolby Atmos sound and a widescreen look (2.39:1 aspect ratio). Runtime clocks in at 2 hours and 35 minutes.