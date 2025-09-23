Next Article
'They Call Him OG' release date, plot, cast, trailer
Entertainment
They Call Him OG (OG), an action-packed crime drama set in 1980s Bombay, arrives in theaters in India and North America on September 25.
Pawan Kalyan stars as Ojas Gambheera, returning from Japan to reclaim his city from Omi Bhau (Emraan Hashmi), who terrorizes the city.
Priyanka Mohan and Prakash Raj round out the cast.
Other details: OTT platforms, language versions
Telugu and Hindi versions will screen in North America as planned, though the Tamil version is off the table there due to "unavoidable content delays," according to distributor Prathyangira Cinemas.
After its theatrical run, OG heads to Netflix for streaming and Star Maa for TV.
Expect a cinematic experience with Dolby Atmos sound and a widescreen look (2.39:1 aspect ratio). Runtime clocks in at 2 hours and 35 minutes.