National Film Awards 72nd announced today with Jayaraj leading jury
Entertainment
The 72nd National Film Awards are being announced today at 5:30pm in New Delhi, with a jury led by filmmaker Jayaraj picking the winners after some serious debate.
Indian cinema had a huge year: All We Imagine As Light and Laapataa Ladies made waves internationally, while Pushpa 2, Stree 2, and HanuMan packed theaters at home.
Mammootty is a strong favorite for Best Actor thanks to Bramayugam, and Sai Pallavi's name is buzzing too.
'Chandu Champion' 'Maharaja' among 2024 films
Other big contenders include Chandu Champion (Hindi) and Maharaja (Tamil).
Only films certified in 2024 were considered for these top spots, so it's all about 2024's standouts.