National Film Awards 72nd announced today with Jayaraj leading jury

The 72nd National Film Awards are being announced today at 5:30pm in New Delhi, with a jury led by filmmaker Jayaraj picking the winners after some serious debate.

Indian cinema had a huge year: All We Imagine As Light and Laapataa Ladies made waves internationally, while Pushpa 2, Stree 2, and HanuMan packed theaters at home.

Mammootty is a strong favorite for Best Actor thanks to Bramayugam, and Sai Pallavi's name is buzzing too.