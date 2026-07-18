National Film Awards 72nd winners announced today at 5:30pm.
Entertainment
The 72nd National Film Awards are finally being announced today at 5:30pm.
These awards are basically the Oscars of India, celebrating the best movies, documentaries, and film writing from 2024.
Only films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2024 made the cut, so it's all about fresh talent and stories.
Jury led by Jayaraj delayed announcement
This year's announcement took a little longer (two extra weeks) as the jury's deliberations were still underway, led by acclaimed filmmaker Jayaraj.
The winners will be revealed at a press conference in New Delhi and live-streamed online.
The awards cover everything from acting and directing to music, editing, and more behind-the-scenes magic that makes Indian cinema shine.