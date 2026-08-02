'Anwar' actor Nauheed Cyrusi opens up about 2 miscarriages
What's the story
Actor and social media influencer Nauheed Cyrusi recently revealed that she suffered two miscarriages. The heartbreaking experience led her and her husband to rethink their life's purpose. In a candid video, she shared that they chose to focus on animal welfare after these losses. "Our purpose probably is taking care of the furries who need us," said Cyrusi, adding they have been doing much for animals without anyone really knowing.
Personal journey
First pregnancy ended in miscarriage
Cyrusi began her story by recounting her marriage in 2017 and subsequent pregnancy in 2018, which sadly ended in a miscarriage at three months.
"The doctor told me to go out and tell my family. We went in for our last checkup, and unfortunately, there wasn't any heartbeat," she shared.
Following this loss, they adopted Jojo, their almost-blind and almost-deaf Cocker Spaniel from the SPCA.
Life changes
She never wanted to pursue IVF treatments
Cyrusi's second pregnancy during the COVID-19 pandemic also ended in a miscarriage. This series of events made her rethink their life's purpose.
"By now, we have started to think about our purpose in life, and that it has to be something more than just getting babies into this world," she said.
She also emphasized that she never wanted to pursue IVF treatments, believing that if a baby was meant for them, it would happen naturally.
Societal expectations
Her thoughts on societal pressure to have kids
In the video caption, Cyrusi reflected on the societal pressure many couples face to have children.
She wrote, "I don't owe anyone this explanation, but there are a LOT of women like me who must feel sooo pressured into having kids when there could be soo much more you can do with your life."
Her story resonated with many social media users who praised her for sharing it.
Career highlights
A look at her career
Cyrusi made her acting debut in 2003 with Padam Kumar's Supari, starring Uday Chopra.
She later appeared in Vikram Bhatt's Inteha opposite Ashmit Patel and starred in films like Anwar, Bhoothnath, and Life Mein Kabhie Kabhiee, among others.
She also featured in the popular television show Hip Hip Hurray.
In recent years, she has taken up smaller roles and was last seen in Jab Khuli Kitaab featuring Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia.