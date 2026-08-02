'Anwar' actor Nauheed Cyrusi opens up about 2 miscarriages

Cyrusi began her story by recounting her marriage in 2017 and subsequent pregnancy in 2018, which sadly ended in a miscarriage at three months.

"The doctor told me to go out and tell my family. We went in for our last checkup, and unfortunately, there wasn't any heartbeat," she shared.

Following this loss, they adopted Jojo, their almost-blind and almost-deaf Cocker Spaniel from the SPCA.