Nautiyal welcomes baby boy on Ganesh Chaturthi, mentions travel challenge
Entertainment
Singer Jubin Nautiyal just shared some happy news: he and his wife welcomed a baby boy on Ganesh Chaturthi.
Both mom and baby are doing well, and the couple is soaking up family time before picking a name.
Nautiyal mentioned that balancing work travel with new dad duties might be a challenge, but he's excited about this new chapter.
Nautiyal rose from 'X Factor India'
Starting out in Dehradun, Nautiyal first caught attention on X Factor India in 2011.
He broke into Bollywood with Ek Mulaqat in 2014 and has since delivered hits like Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata and Kaabil Hoon.
Even though his songs are everywhere, he prefers to keep his personal life, like details about his wife, pretty private.