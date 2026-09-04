Navarrette to star and executive produce 'The Waffle House Index'
Inde Navarrette, fresh off her breakout in Obsession, is set to star in and executive produce The Waffle House Index, a new sci-fi thriller from Apple Original Films.
The movie is directed by Louis Paxton with a script by Andrew Nunnelly that landed on the 2025 Black List, and it's being produced by Brad Pitt's Plan B.
'The Waffle House Index' unleashes disasters
The film follows a Waffle House waitress whose night shift takes a wild turn when a gunman shows up: cue a mass flood, killer crocodiles, a nuclear explosion, aliens, and even a magical bunker under the restaurant.
The title nods to the real-life "Waffle House Index," which tracks how bad hurricanes get based on whether these diners stay open.
Navarrette rising after 'Obsession,' 'X-Men' role
Navarrette's career is definitely on the rise: Obsession grossed over $505 million worldwide, and now she's also set to join Marvel Studios's X-Men as Rogue.