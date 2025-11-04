Next Article
'Naveenz' stalked actor for months, sent obscene messages: Arrested
Entertainment
A Kannada and Telugu TV actor went through months of online harassment after turning down a Facebook friend request from a man named "Naveenz."
Even after blocking him, he kept sending her obscene messages and videos using fake accounts, making things really stressful for her.
The accused was identified as Naveen Kumar
On November 1, the actor confronted the harasser in person near Nandan Palace, but he didn't stop.
She reported him to Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police, who acted on her complaint and arrested the accused.
He's now in judicial custody while the investigation continues.